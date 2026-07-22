Biesterfeld expands its cooperation with SAERTEX to Norway. The duo is strengthening Biesterfeld’s composites portfolio in the Nordic region, creating new opportunities for customers in the defence, marine and offshore, aquaculture, infrastructure and sports & leisure industries.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld expands cooperation with SAERTEX to Norway

SAERTEX manufactures multiaxial non-crimp fabrics (NCF) and composite reinforcement solutions. The portfolio available through Biesterfeld in Norway includes glass, carbon and natural fibre reinforcement materials as well as complementary process and core material solutions. Available products range from glass and carbon NCFs of the SAERTEX Basic Line to SAERfix, SAERflow, SAERcore, SAERfoam, and bio-based flax NCF solutions.

The expanded portfolio allows customers to source various reinforcement, core, and process-supporting materials from a single source. This partnership brings together composite expertise, market knowledge, and technical support capabilities, providing customers with a reliable supply chain, market responsiveness, and application-focused consulting.

“The expansion into Norway marks an important strategic step in strengthening the partnership between Biesterfeld and SAERTEX in one of Europe’s most innovation-driven composite markets,” said Dr Johannes Martin, Market Manager Performance Products at Biesterfeld. “With Norway’s strong focus on marine industries, aquaculture and sustainable infrastructure, the extended cooperation creates new opportunities to support customers with advanced lightweight and high-performance composite solutions tailored to demanding applications and future-oriented industries.”

Diego Fernandes, Sales Director Industry Europe at SAERTEX, added, “Norway represents a market with immense potential for the composites industry, home to a strong and technically demanding industrial base with significant use of carbon fibre fabrics. We see a great opportunity to support this market with our advanced solutions. Our cooperation with Biesterfeld has consistently delivered strong results across the markets we serve together, and extending this partnership to Norway is a natural next step — we are confident that Biesterfeld's local market knowledge combined with SAERTEX's technical expertise will create real value for customers in this important and growing region.”