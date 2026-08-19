Biesterfeld extends its partnership with LEHVOSS, with Biesterfeld now distributing the LUVOCOM medical portfolio across Europe (excluding the Nordic countries). The pair are already working together in the field of Performance Polymers.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld expands partnership with LEHVOSS Group

“In Biesterfeld, we have a strong and trusted partner with whom we are further expanding our long-standing collaboration on performance compounds for medical technology,” said Christian Schirmer, Senior Account Manager, Business Unit Customised Polymer Materials at LEHVOSS Group. “Together, we stand for reliability, innovation and forward-looking solutions in a highly regulated industry.”

Saskia Wiebel, Global Segment Manager Medical Polymers at Biesterfeld, adds, “Developing medical devices requires materials that not only meet demanding technical requirements but also support efficient validation processes and reliable supply. By expanding our collaboration with LEHVOSS Group, we combine high-performance compounds with technical expertise, regulatory understanding and local market support, enabling us to guide customers from material selection through to long-term supply.”

About the LUVOCOM portfolio

The expanded portfolio is made up of LUVOCOM medical-grade high-performance compounds developed for applications requiring mechanical performance, durability and process reliability. Depending on the selected grade, the compounds combine high mechanical, thermal and chemical resistance with biocompatibility and compatibility with established sterilisation methods.

Additionally, the portfolio features tailor-made material solutions that are adaptable to specific application requirements. Options like custom pigmentation, antibacterial properties and application-specific testing address the diverse requirements of medical technology applications.