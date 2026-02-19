Biesterfeld is expanding its successful partnership with speciality chemicals leader, Nouryon. As a result, Biesterfeld has obtained the European-wide distribution rights for the KROMASIL product range, excluding the UK and Ireland. The company has been marketing various Nouryon products for years in the pharma, personal care, cleaning, nutrition, and CASE sectors.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld expands its partnership with Nouryon

Kromasil HPLC columns are columns for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) filled with Kromasil silica. This is a high-quality chromatographic silica material and is used in analytical and preparative chromatography.

These particles are characterised by:

High silica purity (low metal content).

Narrow particle size distribution.

Controlled pore structure.

Mechanical stability.

Kromasil columns are used in pharmaceutical analytics, bioanalytics of peptides and small proteins, food and environmental analytics, method development and validation, and preparative and process chromatography.

“We are very happy to extend the new partnership with Biesterfeld,” said Dr Kai Schütte, Regional Manager Pharma EMEA at Nouryon. “Biesterfeld is one of the leading technical distributors in our industry with a great team of experts. We are excited to benefit from their experience, sales and logistics network and technical application services. We are looking forward to continuously expanding our business field with their support.”

Monja Lampert, Business Manager Pharma at Biesterfeld, added, “We are very pleased to receive the new distribution rights from our long-standing partner Nouryon and see this as a clear vote of confidence in the continuity of our successful collaboration. With the new distribution rights, we can now better meet the needs of our customers in pharmaceutical production and offer our partner even greater market access.”