Biesterfeld and Kelisema S.r.l. strengthen their long-standing partnership, with the former taking over the distribution of cosmetic active ingredients in Spain. There will be a focus on the GLUSOL W, KELIMOR, KELIPEA, KELIPRO SESAME, KELIWOOL, KELYAMIN, KELIREPHAIR VEG-PRO, and ORYSOL product lines.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld and Kelisema strengthen their partnership

The functional protein-based ingredients are already being distributed in Germany and Switzerland. Now expanding into the personal care sector, Biesterfeld is strengthening its presence in the Southeast European cosmetics sector.

The raw materials are characterised by the following properties:

GLUSOL W (INCI: Hydrolysed Wheat protein) with skin barrier function, improving moisture balance in cleansing products.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Wheat protein) with skin barrier function, improving moisture balance in cleansing products. KELIMOR (INCI: Hydrolysed Moringa oleifera Seed Extract) reduces colour loss and surfactant-induced protein denaturation.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Moringa oleifera Seed Extract) reduces colour loss and surfactant-induced protein denaturation. KELIPEA (INCI: Hydrolysed Pea Protein) is rich in free amino acids and small peptides.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Pea Protein) is rich in free amino acids and small peptides. KELIPRO SESAME (INCI: Hydrolysed Sesame Protein) improves colour stability and protects hair from thermal damage.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Sesame Protein) improves colour stability and protects hair from thermal damage. KELIWOOL (INCI: Hydrolysed Keratin) is derived from wool and provides optimum molecular weight peptides.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Keratin) is derived from wool and provides optimum molecular weight peptides. KELYAMIN (INCI: Hydrolysed Wheat Protein) for restructuring and improving hair strength.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Wheat Protein) for restructuring and improving hair strength. KELIREPHAIR VEG-PRO (INCI: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein) is a plant-based keratin alternative.

(INCI: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein) is a plant-based keratin alternative. ORYSOL (Hydrolysed Rice Protein) with skin barrier function, improving moisture balance in cleansing products.

All products meet ISO 16128 requirements for ingredients of natural origin and comply with COSMOS and NATRUE standards.

“The trend toward more sustainable, more natural ingredients in the cosmetics industry continues unabated,” said Mayte Harder, Product Manager Personal Care & Cleaning, Biesterfeld. “Through our partnership with Kelisema, we can offer our customers high-quality, scientifically tested solutions that not only meet current market requirements but also enable long-term innovation in the areas of formulation stability and skin compatibility.”

Antonella Mondelli, Product Manager, Kelisema, added, “Biesterfeld is an experienced partner with technical expertise and strong market access. The collaboration enables us to introduce our active ingredients to the Spanish market in a targeted manner and support customers in the development of innovative formulations.”