Biesterfeld obtains distribution rights for Delrin POM across EMEA

International distributor Biesterfeld and premium industrial polymer business Delrin are expanding their collaboration. The former has been granted distribution rights for the acetal homopolymer Delrin in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Egypt. Thanks to the new agreement, the company now holds distribution rights for engineering thermoplastics across the EMEA region.

The acetal homopolymer Delrin was specially developed for mechanically demanding applications. The strengths of the materials include high crystallinity, toughness even at low temperatures, high mechanical strength and excellent fatigue resistance. The engineering thermoplastics also have high dimensional stability, good electrical properties and outstanding chemical resistance.

The polymers are used in many applications, including the automotive, household appliance, construction, installation, electronics and consumer goods industries. These include gears, pharmaceutical systems, safety-relevant components, door and conveyor systems and components in sports equipment.

“Delrin and Biesterfeld have been writing a joint success story for over 30 years,” explains Martin Rathke, Global Business Director Engineered Polymers at Biesterfeld. “This new agreement represents another milestone in our long-standing collaboration. Thanks to it, we can now offer a complete product portfolio of engineered materials to all our customers across EMEA. We are very much looking forward to marketing Delrin materials in these regions and bringing their added value to our customers.”