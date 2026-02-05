Biesterfeld is strengthening its partnership with polymer stabiliser manufacturer and supplier Songwon CS. The speciality chemical product, pharma and food ingredient distributor will distribute the antioxidant and light stabiliser product lines SONGNOX CS and SONGSORB CS in more countries, strengthening the company’s portfolio of high-performance additives in key regions.

× Expand Biesterfeld Biesterfeld strengthens partnership with Songwon CS

“Biesterfeld contributes market knowledge and technical expertise, while Songwon CS provides a broad portfolio,” said Robert Geffken, Product Manager at Biesterfeld. “Together, we ensure that formulators receive the best possible complete solution for their specific applications.”

Fabio Giuntoli, Sales Manager Coatings EMEA at Songwon CS, added, “Biesterfeld is a strategic partner for us with a deep understanding of the market. By expanding our partnership, we can reach customers in new regions more quickly and in a more targeted manner. With Biesterfeld's local presence and technical support, we can ensure reliable delivery and offer innovative solutions that are precisely tailored to the needs of formulators.”

The duo’s existing arrangement covers Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and parts of Germany. Now, Biesterfeld will also offer these products in the following countries:

Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bulgaria.

Croatia.

Estonia.

Kosovo.

Latvia.

Lithuania.

Montenegro.

North Macedonia.

Romania.

Serbia.

Slovenia.

Ukraine.

The SONGNOX CS and SONGSORB CS product ranges feature special stabilisers for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and reaction resins. Utilising these solutions should help to prevent damage caused by light and heat, extend product lifespan, and ensure high quality.