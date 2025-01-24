Biffa announces sustainability partnership with UK's Basketball League

Super League Basketball has partnered with Biffa to promote greener and cleaner communities by reducing waste and protecting the environment. This three-year collaboration marks an exciting step forward for sustainability in British basketball both at the elite and grassroots level.

With basketball played by 1.18 million children and young people each week, its standing as the second-most popular sport in the UK provides a unique opportunity to engage a large and diverse audience. By leveraging its national reach, the League will work with Biffa to educate communities about the importance of tackling climate change and building a more sustainable future.

This effort will involve joint initiatives focused on reducing waste and encouraging effective reuse and recycling within local communities. The collaboration also seeks to set a precedent for the waste management industry by demonstrating how sport can drive sustainable change.

Super League Basketball Interim Chair, Vaughn Millette, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil this landmark partnership between Super League Basketball and Biffa as we pursue a shared goal of creating a more sustainable future. This collaboration represents more than a simple partnership; it reflects our unified dedication to making a tangible difference for the environment. I’m eager to see our franchises and stakeholders join forces with the League and Biffa to bring our vision to life."

Pam Conway, Group Marketing Director at Biffa, also commented: "We want to change the way communities think about waste and this partnership provides a fantastic platform to engage with the UK’s second most popular sport for young people. By educating and inspiring the next generation through a sport they love, we can help them play their part in protecting the environment and building a sustainable future for all.