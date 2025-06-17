Brenntag Specialties and ExxonMobil extend distribution agreement for White Oils in EMEA

Brenntag announced the extension of the distribution agreement with ExxonMobil on White Oils. After decades of cooperation in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, CEE and the Baltics, the agreement now also includes Iberia, the Netherlands and Israel.

ExxonMobil White Oils are manufactured in accordance with European GMP standards and handled in a clean room at the Brenntag site in Hamburg. This promotes high quality and competitive lead times with reliable availability across EMEA.

White Oils are versatile products with a long list of applications across pharmaceuticals, beauty & care, nutrition and material science industries:

Medicinal White Oils from ExxonMobil are known under the brands of Marcol and Primol. Within pharmaceuticals, White Oils are used as a base for ointments and creams and used as a laxative in small quantities. ExxonMobil White Oils are compliant with Regulations Eur. Ph., USP, FDA 21 CFR 178.3620(a), NSF H1 and European Directive N° 10/2011.

For Beauty & Personal Care, White Oils are a key ingredient for creams, lotions and baby oils for its moisturising properties.

For agriculture applications, White Oils act as a pesticide by targeting pests, like aphids and mites on plants. For animal vaccines, White Oils are used as an adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

In polystyrene, White Oils are used for insulation, packaging and product manufacturing, due to its lightweight and durable properties.

For lubricants, White Oils are used in machinery, especially in food processing equipment.

Joakim Rehné, Regional President Pharma EMEA, states: “The long-lasting and trustful cooperation with ExxonMobil on White Oils across all parts of our Specialties portfolio shows Brenntag’s unique position to market and distribute high-quality products reliably, timely and on competitive terms to a broad base of customers across EMEA. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with ExxonMobil, built on trust, and we continue to strive for excellence as their branded distributor for an even larger group of countries.”