Broadway becomes a HydroGraph Compounding Partner

Broadway has earned its qualified HydroGraph Compounding Partner certification. The certification process evaluates dispersion capability, processing performance, quality control standards, and commercial readiness to support graphene-enhanced formulations at scale. The company has already demonstrated its commercial readiness in the graphene market through its GrapheneXcel launch.

× Expand Broadway Broadway becomes HydroGraph Compounding Partner

“Broadway has demonstrated both technical capability and commercial readiness for graphene-enhanced materials,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer, HydroGraph. “Certified compounding partners play a critical role in accelerating graphene commercialisation by translating advanced materials into scalable industrial formulations. Broadway’s ability to move quickly from formulation to production supports faster customer adoption of Fractal Graphene in high-value applications such as packaging, construction materials, and industrial components where performance, durability, and material efficiency are critical.”

Stephen Rayner, Technical Director, Broadway, added, “We are proud to have achieved certification as a HydroGraph Compounding Partner. Our experience in advanced masterbatch formulation and underwater pelletising technology enables consistent dispersion of graphene at low addition rates. We look forward to supporting customers seeking enhanced mechanical and functional performance in polymer applications through the integration of Fractal Graphene.”

HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene materials are engineered to deliver performance improvements at lower loading levels compared to conventional nanoplatelet graphene materials. This partnership supports HydroGraph’s strategy of enabling commercial adoption of graphene through a qualified network of compounders capable of integrating Fractal Graphene into scalable thermoplastic formulations.

The global demand for advanced composite materials is growing across automotive, packaging, electronics, and infrastructure sectors, typically where manufacturers are seeking lighter, stronger, and more sustainable material solutions.