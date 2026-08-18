Building confidence in recycled polymers

BP&R Editor Giulia Daniele spoke with Phil Little, Technical and Business Development Manager at Plastribution, and David Ware, Director of Commercial at AO Recycling, about how their recent collaboration aims to deliver high-quality recycled ABS and HIPS to market.

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[GD] Sustainability has been high on the agenda for some time, but what has changed in the market over the last few years?

[PL] The conversation has become far more practical. A few years ago, many businesses were exploring sustainability because they knew they had to. Today, they're asking more specific questions about material performance, recycled content, traceability and long-term availability. Customers aren't simply looking to replace virgin polymers with recycled alternatives; they need materials that perform consistently and integrate seamlessly into existing manufacturing processes.

Legislation, customer expectations and corporate sustainability targets have all accelerated demand, but manufacturers still need confidence that the materials they specify will perform both technically and commercially.

[DW] We've seen the same shift. Manufacturers want more than recycled content; they want assurance. They want to know where the material has come from, how it's been processed and that every batch will meet their quality expectations. All of this is backed by traceable results that meet internal and external audit standards. That's where investment in advanced recycling technology and rigorous quality control becomes essential.

[GD] What made AO Recycling the right partner for Plastribution?

[PL] For us, it's all about confidence. If we're introducing recycled grades into our portfolio, they must meet the same standards our customers expect of virgin materials. AO Recycling offers a reliable UK supply chain, excellent traceability and a genuine commitment to producing consistent recycled polymers. We’re both focused on building long-term relationships rather than simply supplying products.

[DW] We process plastics recovered from end-of-life household appliances, giving us access to a consistent and valuable material stream. Using advanced separation, cleaning and processing technologies, we can recover high-quality polymers suitable for a wide range of manufacturing applications. We have many integrated process controls and QC testing, so if something doesn’t meet our standards or a process falls outside a parameter, we can spot it early and address it before it’s available for sale. Working with Plastribution means those materials are supported by a knowledgeable technical team that understands customers' application requirements and can recommend the right grade for each project.

[GD] Can you explain how the partnership works in practice?

[DW] It starts with an aligned ethos and, of course, responsible appliance recycling! Once appliances reach the end of their working life, they're processed with sophisticated separation technologies to recover different commodities, including a mixed plastic fraction. The plastics are then cleaned, mechanically sorted, melt-filtered, compounded and tested to ensure they meet demanding quality standards before entering the supply chain.

[PL] That's where Plastribution comes in. We work closely with customers to understand exactly what they're manufacturing and the performance characteristics they require. Every application is different, so it's about selecting the most appropriate material rather than simply offering recycled content for its own sake. Our role is to bridge the gap between recycled polymer production and successful manufacturing, offering technical advice and ongoing support throughout the process.

[GD] One of the biggest concerns surrounding recycled polymers is consistency. How do you address that?

[PL] It's probably the first question we're asked, and rightly so. Manufacturers can't afford unexpected variations that compromise production efficiency or product quality. That's why partnerships like this are so valuable. We know the source of the material, understand how it's been processed, and work with customers to ensure the chosen grade is appropriate for their application. It's about removing uncertainty.

[DW] Consistency doesn't happen by accident. It starts with a consistent infeed of mixed plastic fractions (our biggest supplier is ourselves where we recycle over 1.3M large appliances annually in Telford). Then critically, it stems from robust processing, continued investment in technology and systems to deliver live data, backed up with comprehensive testing. Every stage is designed to remove contamination, accurately separate polymer types and produce materials with consistent properties. Using the knowledge and experience from Phil and the Team, we can then add masterbatch and additives where required, to meet the end customer’s specifications. Effectively ‘target, trial, test, industrialise’.

[GD] Are you seeing demand for recycled polymers across all sectors, or are certain industries leading the way?

[PL] It's certainly broadening. Packaging has naturally been an early adopter due to legislation and consumer expectations, but we're also seeing significant interest from manufacturers across construction, industrial products, electrical applications and consumer goods. Many businesses now have ambitious sustainability commitments and are seeking practical ways to reduce their environmental impact without compromising quality or productivity. The key is selecting the right material for the right application, and that's where technical support becomes increasingly important.