CANNON and ENGEL introduce joint surface coating technology process at K 2025

At K 2025, CANNON and ENGEL will introduce their joint surface coating technology process which will revolutionise the way automotive exterior components are manufactured and assembled.

This innovative process merges moulding thermoplastic parts with a polyurethane (PUR) coating into a single operation directly inside the mould. This streamlines manufacturing by eliminating the entire post-production step of painting and polishing, thereby improving efficiency and cost savings.

The surface coating technology combines a CANNON A-Compact 10 HT PUR dosing unit, Chromafeed CCS HT colour dosing unit, and LN /3 mixing head with an ENGEL injection moulding machine, together with ancillary units for automatic production, as well as software and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) to control both the thermoplastic moulding and PUR coating processes.

“PUR surface coating has been in use for years to produce aesthetic automotive interior parts, such as dashboard trimming,” said Stefano Andreolli, Sales & Marketing Manager, CANNON Afros. “Today, thanks to the evolution of chemicals and processes, this technology can now also be applied to many exterior components. The CANNON and ENGEL partnership aims to provide automotive and appliances manufacturers with complete production plants, whereby customers can benefit from a worldwide network of well-trained and experienced technicians and engineers in both thermoplastic and polyurethane technologies, supporting those who are new to the technology and processes in taking their first steps toward a successful and efficient production.”

The CANNON PUR In-Mould- Coating (IMC) mixing heads are purposely designed to fit perfectly in the limited spaces available in the mould. The PUR mixing heads are available in a wide range of sizes to match any requirement in terms of flow rate and ratio and can be provided with remote control of injectors for easy automatic adjustment through the HMI of the plant.

In-mould PUR surface coating has several advantages compared to traditional technologies for manufacturing automotive exterior parts and lighting systems. On exterior surfaces, such as front ends, hoods, door panels and roofs, it replaces traditional painting, providing a more sustainable and energy-efficient way of manufacturing, reducing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emissions by 99% and CO2 emissions by 60%. In addition, the PUR surface coating process is up to 4 times faster and more efficient than subsequent painting.

Functionally, the PUR coating is UV-stable and self-healing, offering reliable protection from scratches and damage—particularly useful for components integrating ADAS sensors such as cameras, LIDAR, and radar. The process supports both transparent and coloured finishes, and allows for the inclusion of decorative or functional films during moulding, offering great design flexibility.

Additionally, thanks to CANNON technology, colour changes can be made directly at the mixing head within minutes, minimising downtime and increasing production agility.

In automotive lighting, the PUR surface coating replaces the hard coating process for polycarbonate, which requires several steps: preparation and pre-treatment of polycarbonate, coating, flash-off (during which VOCs are generated), and curing. Overall, this hard coating process typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, while the PUR surface coating only takes approx 2 minutes. When the part is released from the mould, it is nearly ready for assembly with minimal post-curing in energy-consuming ovens.

