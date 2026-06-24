Carbios provides an update on its Wankai New Materials partnership

Carbios has provided an update on the progress of its strategic partnership with Wankai New Materials (Wankai). The pair are collaborating in the field of PET biorecycling in Asia. The project is moving forward, with progress being made in the preparatory steps required for the construction of China’s first PET biorecycling plant, as well as in the validation of locally available waste streams.

× Expand Carbios Carbios provides an update on Wankai New Materials partnership

However, due to the innovative nature of Carbios’ process involving additional technical work to adapt to the specific characteristics of the site, Carbios has postponed the commissioning of this plant, located in Haining (Zhejiang Province). It is now expected to take place by H1 2028.

Boasting a processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of PET waste per year, the facility will be a key milestone in the industrialisation and deployment of Carbios’ enzymatic biorecycling technology in Asia.

Carbios and Wankai have mutually agreed to postpone Wankai’s subscription to a dedicated capital increase of €5 million in the share capital of Carbios SA. The transaction was initially planned for the first half of 2026 and is now expected to take place by December 31, 2026.