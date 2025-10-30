Carrier delivers environmentally responsible power solution for historic golf club

Carrier Rental Systems supported Morrison Construction with a low‑emission, low‑noise temporary power package at the world‑renowned Old Course at St Andrews Links, enabling time‑critical drainage works for Scottish Water ahead of the 2025 golfing season.

Founded in 1754, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is among the most prestigious and historic golf institutions in the world. The Old Course, with records dating back to 1552 and widely regarded as the world’s oldest golf course, demands the highest environmental standards for any on-site activity.

Morrison Construction was tasked with renewing a water pipe from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club building to beneath the first tee and tenth green. Site installation, excavation and repairs had to conclude before the start of the golfing season 2025, requiring a dependable, low‑impact power source that would minimise noise and safeguard the sensitive landscape.

Carrier Rentals Systems provided an LPG generator paired with an X‑45 battery storage unit to cut emissions and reduce runtime. An EV charger was included to support the site's transition to sustainable energy use, and a Panorama Monitoring System delivered real‑time data on CO₂ savings, fuel and power consumption, enabling fine-tuning of energy usage.

Key performance and sustainability attributes included:

LPG generator as a cleaner‑burning alternative to diesel, with associated EV charging capability

CO₂ reductions of 33% versus coal and 12% versus oil, plus almost no black carbon emissions (<0.1 mg/MJ)

X‑45 battery storage that optimised fuel consumption on the project by 63%, cutting generator runtime and fuel dependency by storing surplus power and discharging on demand

Operating sound levels of 50–60 dB were lower than the ~97 dB typical of standard diesel units commonly used on projects of similar scale

Gas‑based fuel eliminates the risk of onsite spills or contamination, helping preserve the course’s pristine condition

The solution was installed and completed on time and ahead of the start of the 2025 golf season. By reducing CO₂ emissions compared with diesel alternatives, the project achieved a weekly carbon avoidance of 2.6 tonnes while maintaining the operational resilience required for critical underground works. Reduced runtime, lower noise output and smart battery integration delivered a quieter, less intrusive presence on one of golf’s most iconic landscapes.

Jennifer Craig, Senior Buyer at Morrison Construction said, “We were impressed with the equipment on offer at a Carrier Innovation Day, so they immediately came to mind for this project. Their array of equipment, combined with their ability to find solutions for complex projects, made them the ideal choice. The ability to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while ensuring reliable power at such a prestigious location was invaluable.”

John Gallagher‑Worthington, Sales Director, Carrier Rentals Systems, said, “Any project carried out on The Old Course demands the highest environmental standards. Our LPG generator and battery storage technology provided a clean, efficient and reliable power source that perfectly suited the site’s requirements. It was our pleasure to partner with Morrison Construction to find the right solution and ensure seamless delivery for such a historic site.”