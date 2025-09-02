Carrier collaborates with Pollution Solution on roadside emissions capture solution

Carrier’s Airside team has collaborated with clean-tech innovators Pollution Solution (UK) to jointly develop a bespoke air handling system for Roadvent, a revolutionary roadside emissions capture solution designed to reduce human exposure to traffic pollution at street level.

The patent-protected Roadvent system uses a network of re-engineered slot drains embedded in the road to extract toxic air from high-traffic environments. These emissions are then filtered through a multi-stage air handling unit (AHU) developed with Carrier and released as clean air at street level.

Carrier’s engineering team assisted in designing and building a custom AHU that includes high-efficiency fans, HEPA filters, electrostatic precipitators and activated carbon filters. The system utilises custom controls to adjust to real-time pollution levels using integrated sensors and software, ensuring optimal performance in dynamic conditions.

“We have produced a bespoke product for the Roadvent project,” said Chris Ekins, Airside Sales Engineer for London North West at Carrier. “It was clear we needed to provide an entirely custom solution that suited their very specific requirements. From concept to testing, we’ve worked closely with Thomas Delgado (CEO) and the Pollution Solution team to help bring their amazing vision to life.”

The Carrier-built AHU is connected to flush-mounted linear slot-drains in the road that extract emissions from traffic-heavy locations such as outside school playgrounds, bus stops, pedestrian crossings and congested city streets. The system is designed specifically to capture emissions at the level where people, especially children, are most exposed.

The first public installation of Roadvent is scheduled for late 2025 at a school site in Lewisham, London. Lewisham Council is now taking a leading role in piloting this system as part of its Air Quality Action Plan (2022–2027), which supports the borough’s wider Climate Emergency Action Plan. Through this initiative, the Council aims to raise public awareness and address the health impacts of air pollution. It also serves as a tribute to nine-year-old Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah, the first person in the United Kingdom whose death was officially linked to air pollution.

“Carrier brought not only the technical expertise but also the shared purpose we needed in a partner,” said Thomas Delgado, founder and CEO of Pollution Solution. “Their team helped us in developing a scalable, high quality solution that’s ready for real-world deployment.”

A full-scale prototype tested at the Millbrook Proving Ground demonstrated a 91% reduction in human exposure to roadside air pollution, measured at the height of a child. The testing has drawn interest from local governments, environmental agencies and national infrastructure organisations.

“This is a textbook example of engineering meeting public impact,” said Daniel Wood, Head of Sales, Airside, at Carrier. “We’re proud to contribute to a solution that not only demonstrates innovation but also addresses one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time.”