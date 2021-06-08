CEFLEX members have agreed a common position on the essentials for collecting flexible packaging waste in a circular economy.

CEFLEX: Flexible packaging collection 'essential'

This position statement is part of an ongoing alignment on key issues being undertaken by CEFLEX. The process combines detailed research, consultation and debate to reach a common position. From September 2020 to February 2021 more than 300 stakeholders participated in two dedicated webinars, interviews, and workshops to agree the final statement.

These efforts are part of delivering on CEFLEX’s five-step roadmap and intended to help accelerate a circular economy for flexible packaging.

The approved position statement outlines the essential elements to capture flexible packaging resources. Namely, that all flexible packaging must be targeted for collection and sorting. Especially in those few countries where it is not yet collected, including the UK.

The agreement adds that flexible plastic packaging should be collected as a separate stream or with other light packaging and not mixed with paper, board or glass. Additional sorting of flexible packaging from mixed waste is likely necessary to access all flexible packaging materials and enable circularity.

CEFLEX and its stakeholders will continue to work with authorities and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes to develop effective collection systems that allow for these materials to be sorted and sent for recycling.

The agreed position statement process contributes to and supports ongoing research, assessment and study from CELFEX. These include economic and environmental collection costs in selected countries, in collaboration with SUEZ and the MARECIE Mapping Recyclability in Europe work, studying recycling infrastructure and EPR schemes, in collaboration with Flexible Packaging Europe and Recyda.