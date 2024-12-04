Circularise and Teijin Group partnership

Circularise, the blockchain-based platform for supply chain transparency and traceability, is proud to announce a strategic pre-Series B investment by Teijin Group. The investment positions Teijin Group as a significant partner in Circularise’s journey toward enhancing transparency and sustainability within global supply chains.

Following Circularise’s successful Series A funding in 2022, this investment by Teijin further underscores the strong confidence and momentum in Circularise’s innovative solutions. The funding will facilitate Circularise’s expansion in high-performance materials and broader industrial markets while preparing the groundwork for an anticipated Series B round.

As Jordi de Vos, Co-Founder of Circularise, says, “We are honoured to welcome Teijin Group as a strategic investor. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for a transparent, traceable, and sustainable supply chain. We look forward to this collaboration to further propel our mission and strengthen our market presence.”

The materials and manufacturing industries are facing a pivotal moment as they adapt to new and updated EU regulations like the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the enhanced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) directive. Such regulations emphasise the need for increased traceability and sustainability in supply chain practices.

“As a leading company in high performance materials, we at Teijin are actively increasing our efforts to become more circular,” said Ton de Weijer, General Manager of the Environment Solution Division at Teijin. “The investment in Circularise will enable us to cooperate with leaders in the field of traceability and to create an environment that will support us in setting the right steps forward.”

By positioning the company to help realise a circular economy, the Teijin Group aims to reduce its group-wide in-house carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. Creating transparency in the value chain is essential to transition towards the circular economy.

Circularise’s traceability solutions, which include blockchain-powered digital product passports, help companies comply with evolving sustainability standards and consumer expectations.