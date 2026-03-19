Coherix’s CEO, Dwight Carlson, is set to speak at the Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) trade conference next week (March 24). He will explore the adhesive-dispensing and inspection challenges faced by the automotive, consumer electronics, and medical equipment manufacturers at the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

× Expand Coherix Coherix CEO to speak at Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

“New technology, training, and cooperation across dispensing-industry suppliers annually could save manufacturers in North America billions of dollars,” said Carlson. “Artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and process-control software will be key enablers.”

However, Carlson highlights that there are multiple roadblocks to future improvements, including:

Shortage of mechanical engineers familiar with dispensing systems.

More cooperation among suppliers is needed.

A lack of university-level training programs focused on adhesive-dispensing technology.

The Coherix CEO will speak at a 13:30 panel discussion on Next-Generation Adhesive, Coating, and Packaging Technologies.

MAX (March 24-26) will take place at the Music City Centre in Nashville. The manufacturing industry trade conference is organised by several BNP Media publications, including ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality Magazine, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI) and Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN).