Continuous Process Solutions becomes UK and Ireland's sole supplier of steel belts and machinery

Continuous Process Solutions has partnered with Shanghai Mingke Process Systems Ltd to supply their steel belts and machinery for the food, chemical, wood-based panel, rubber, film casting, conveyor belts, ceramics, papermaking and automotive testing industries.

× Expand Continuous Process Solutions

This partnership builds on the company’s excellence in the continuous process industry, allowing them to offer the full selection of Mingke’s alongside their own products, services and equipment to optimise productivity.

Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of our partnership with Mingke. It allows us to offer their top-quality steel belts and machinery - a full bespoke end-to-end service, from design and consultation, to installation and project management, to maintenance and servicing.”

Florence Gu, Foreign Trade Specialist at Mingke, said: “We are very proud to have Continuous Process Solutions on board as our first-ever UK and Ireland agents. We approached them due to their breadth of expertise with the continuous process industry, as well as their in-depth knowledge of FMCG and other manufacturing markets in the UK and Ireland."

Jarrod continued: “I have been overwhelmed with not only the quality of Mingke’s products, but also their commitment to innovation and customer service. I am confident that Mingke’s products, alongside our own tried and tested equipment and services, will provide a value-for-money option for our growing list of customers in the UK and Ireland. Higher import costs due to Brexit, as well as Mingke’s economies of scale and more advanced processing knowhow, means that while their products already rival those of the European manufacturers for quality, they can offer significant savings for our customers.”

Continuous Process Solutions can also supply and fit Mingke steel belt equipment, such as the first static and isobaric type double belt press, chemical flakers and pastillators, and conveyors for different scenarios. A fully trained and Mingke accredited team handles installation, with Continuous Process Solutions alongside every step of the way offering design and consultancy, project management, customer liaison, servicing and maintenance, ancillary products and equipment and for full peace of mind, UK and Ireland-wide 24/7 emergency cover.