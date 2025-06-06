Continuous Process Solutions launches machinery range in the UK and Ireland

Continuous Process Solutions is the exclusive distributor of Mingke’s advanced processing machinery and high-strength steel belts across the UK and Ireland.

This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge solutions to manufacturers in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastics and packaging sectors, enhancing efficiency, durability and product quality.

The comprehensive range of products includes:

· Static isobaric double belt presses - Widely applied to the hot pressing, cold pressing and compounding processes of a variety of composite materials, including fibre, metal, wood, plastic, glass fibre and carbon fibreboard

· Pastillators – For consistent and uniform pastillation of the full range of hot melt products, from acids to waxes

· Flakers – Single and double steel belt flakers for rapid cooling and flaking of molten materials such as chemicals, adhesives, coatings, pigments, resins, toner and waxes

· Single and double steel belts – High performance steel belts which can be seamlessly applied to chemical pastillating and flaking systems

· Steel belts for Rotocure – Top quality steel belts to achieve continuous production with rotary curing machinery.

“We are thrilled to bring Mingke’s innovative machinery solutions to our clients in the UK and Ireland,” said Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions. “This collaboration allows us to offer unparalleled quality and performance, helping our customers optimise their production processes and achieve greater operational efficiency.”

Florence Gu, Foreign Trade Specialist at Mingke, added: “Partnering with Continuous Process Solutions enables us to extend our reach and provide localised support to manufacturers in these key industries. We are confident that our high-quality machinery and steel belts will meet the evolving needs of the UK and Irish markets, coupled with Continuous Process Solutions’ long-standing expertise across customers old and new.”