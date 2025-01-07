DIEFFENBACHER joins the IPAI Community

German machine and plant manufacturer DIEFFENBACHER has joined the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (IPAI) in Heilbronn, Germany, a pioneering project founded in 2021 to promote applied artificial intelligence in Europe.

× Expand DIEFFENBACHER

Initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourism of Baden-Württemberg, the IPAI aims to create an innovation-friendly ecosystem that strengthens collaboration between research, AI development and established partners. With a clear focus on raising public awareness and providing educational opportunities, the IPAI supports startups, SMEs, companies and the public sector in developing and applying AI technologies.

“To further strengthen our innovative capabilities and expand our AI expertise, we’ve joined the strong IPAI community,” reports Jürgen Woll, Vice President Automation at DIEFFENBACHER. In addition to DIEFFENBACHER, companies including SAP, the Schwarz Group, Porsche, Audi, ebm-papst, Würth, fischer, Schunk, and Bechtle are involved in the IPAI. “Through close collaboration with other IPAI partners, we will develop advanced AI solutions to improve our internal processes such as product development and ultimately offer our customers even better products and services,” Woll continues.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a thing of the future for DIEFFENBACHER. Digitalisation and AI are part of the company’s strategy and are being developed across the entire company. For example, in July 2024, DIEFFENBACHER was awarded the title of "AI Champion Baden-Württemberg 2024" by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourism of Baden-Württemberg for its self-developed AI solution for smart optimisation of production processes in the wood-based panels and forming industries.

“Our commitment to the IPAI is an important step to further expand our position as a market and innovation leader in AI for machinery and plant engineering and to secure our future,” explains Woll. “We look forward to working with the community on groundbreaking AI projects and actively shaping the development of artificial intelligence in Europe.”