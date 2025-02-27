EcoCortec and Jakob Schober GmbH implement a circular economy in the VCI films market

EcoCortec plant announces the launch of VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film PCR, aimed at protecting metals from corrosion. This PCR version of Cortec’s best seller VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film comes as an addition to plant’s growing assortment of PCR films.

× Expand EcoCortec

Film is a sustainable solution with high post-consumer recycled content and is designed to optimise recycling and reuse, minimising the environmental impact. It enables customers to achieve sustainability goals without compromising mechanical or corrosion-inhibiting performance. By incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, we are not just protecting metal; we are protecting our planet.

EcoCortec is a European subsidiary of Cortec Corporation. The Croatian plant manufactures sustainable VpCI/VCI packaging solutions in Europe. The plant entered a recycling partnership with its eco-conscious German distributor, Jakob Schober GmbH of Waldorf, Germany in 2024 which resulted in the launching of the new VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film PCR. Recycling collaboration between the two companies was heavily influenced by the shared commitment to sustainability. Plastic scrap from Waldorf is returned to EcoCortec's plant in Beli Manastir. This partnership enables the recovery and reuse of plastic scrap, incorporating it back into high-quality finished goods. Upon arrival from the German facility, the recycled polymer is inspected at EcoCortec, re-granulated using reprocessing equipment, and tested in the lab.

Cortec's VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film PCR combines high-strength resins with ultraviolet light stabilisers (UV), Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor Technology and 30% of high-quality post-consumer recycled content. VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film PCR protects against rust and corrosion, lasting up to three years. This is a shield, infused with unique UV-resistant inhibitors that prevent degradation. It is ideally suited for transit staging, and lay-up of critical equipment, including equipment with large void spaces, multiple metals and complex geometries. Its transparency lets you see your parts without breaking the seal. Metal parts receive continuous protection against salt air and humid environments, moisture, aggressive industrial atmospheres, and dissimilar metal corrosion.

EcoCortec team is proud that this new launch highlights the power of collaboration and innovation. The partnership between EcoCortec and Jakob Schober GmbH demonstrates how a shared commitment to environmental responsibility can lead to the development of cutting-edge products like VpCI-126 HP UV Shrink Film PCR.