Elevating sustainability: The Axil-Versalift's partnership and its impact on the plastic industry

Axil and Versalift UK collaboration marks a key step towards a greener, circular economy in manufacturing and waste management.

[GD]: How does this partnership enhance your role in plastics and waste management?

[RR]: Versalift generates multiple waste streams, including plastics and hazardous materials. The challenge lies in minimising the environmental footprint of these operations. Companies are recognising that waste is present in every part of their business. Through this partnership, Axil introduces innovative solutions to address these waste streams, especially around plastic waste management. It aims to maximise recycling, repurpose materials and ensure that all waste is handled responsibly and sustainably.

Axil’s expertise in integrating sustainable waste management practices is changing the face of waste management. This collaboration demonstrates how effective waste management can operate in harmony with manufacturing, paving the way for similar supply chain partnerships. As industries face increasing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices, Axil is committed to sustainability and the circular economy.

[GD] What are the main touchpoints of this partnership?

Waste segregation systems: Axil has implemented improved waste segregation systems at Versalift’s facilities to ensure that materials like plastics, cardboard and hazardous waste are sorted correctly for recycling or disposal. This process reduces landfill waste while boosting efficient recycling streams—particularly for plastics, where purity and quality are essential.

Enhanced infrastructure: Axil has worked closely with Versalift to develop infrastructure that supports sustainable waste management. This includes strategically placed bins and clear signage to encourage proper disposal practices and processes that make it easier for Versalift employees to participate in the company’s sustainability goals. These initiatives have already led to increased recycling rates and better waste management. It is everyone’s responsibility, and by working together more can be achieved.

Real-time data transparency: Axil’s bespoke waste management portal enables Versalift to track, monitor and analyse waste streams in real time. This level of data transparency offers valuable insights into where improvements can be made, allowing both companies to refine their processes continually. For Versalift, this data drives informed decisions regarding their environmental impact, while Axil showcases how technology enhances waste management efficiency.

[GD]: How do Axil’s innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact align with Versalift’s vision?

[RR] Axil’s innovative solutions align seamlessly with Versalift’s long-term commitment to reducing its environmental impact. While Versalift focuses on minimising waste from its production processes, Axil’s approach focuses on reducing the amount of waste generated in the first place. For Versalift, which deals with complex materials like metals, plastics and hazardous substances, Axil’s expertise in optimising recycling processes and finding new ways to repurpose materials—such as baling cardboard or recycling van bodies—helps them meet and exceed their sustainability targets.

A key aspect of the partnership is Axil’s ability to manage hazardous waste responsibly. For a company like Versalift, having a waste management partner that ensures compliance with environmental regulations while reducing risks is vital. Axil’s comprehensive solutions help Versalift operate responsibly and set a high standard for others in the industry.

[GD]: How do you picture Axil’s future once this partnership comes to an end?

[RR]: Although the partnership with Versalift is initially set for five years, its impact will reach far beyond. By the end of the collaboration, Axil will have gained valuable experience managing complex waste streams in vehicle-mounted lifts and platforms manufacturing environments. This expertise will enable Axil to broaden its services into new sectors, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable waste management. We hope that the work we do together will allow this partnership to evolve and adapt to industry changes, laying the foundation for a longer-term collaboration in the future.

Additionally, the technological advancements developed during this partnership, such as the real-time data transparency provided by Axil’s waste management portal, will offer Axil a lasting competitive edge. As more companies incorporate real-time data into their sustainability strategies, Axil’s ability to offer this service will become an increasingly valuable proposition.

By focusing on innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices, Axil and Versalift are demonstrating that even the most complex waste streams can be managed responsibly and efficiently.

[GD]: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

[RR]: The Axil-Versalift partnership sets a powerful example of how total waste management solutions can drive sustainability across entire supply chains. By focusing on innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices, Axil and Versalift are demonstrating that even the most complex waste streams can be managed responsibly and efficiently.

As Axil continues to grow and expand its services, partnerships like the one with Versalift will be central to its success. This collaboration serves as a model for industries looking to adopt more environmentally responsible practices, creating a more sustainable future.