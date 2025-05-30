ELIX Polymers presents new colour trends for several industries

ELIX Polymers has developed a range of new colours inspired by the latest trends and tailored to meet the specific requirements of various industries.

These innovative colours can be produced using different resins from the ELIX Polymers product portfolio, including ABS, ABS/PC and PC/ABS. Additionally, these colours are compatible with the more sustainable E-LOOP products that contain recycled content.

Metallic colours such as gold, silver and bronze are particularly appealing for interior automotive parts, as well as for consumer goods and electrical and electronic (E&E) applications. By removing the need for painting, these colours can help to reduce both costs and the carbon footprint.

Natural colours are another trend from the furniture industry and for interior decorative parts for the transportation segment. Stone and graphite effects have been developed in the ELIX colour laboratory, as consumers are looking for more natural, sustainable and warm colours.

These new colours have been presented to designers from various industries, generating significant interest. Early-stage technical cooperation is crucial to achieve the best possible results, especially considering the sensitivity of these special colours during the injection moulding process.

The ELIX Polymers laboratory is well equipped with advanced resources, including light booths, various colour measurement devices and ageing chambers. These facilities allow comprehensive evaluation of the light stability of the developed colours, ensuring their durability and consistency over time. The ELIX Polymers team's expertise allows them to continuously offer new and exciting colour options to meet evolving market demands.

ELIX Polymers' extensive colour portfolio already includes a vast array of options tailored for the automotive, medical and consumer goods sectors, among others. These colours are designed to meet the stringent regulatory requirements and performance standards of each industry. For the automotive sector, ELIX offers pre-coloured ABS and ABS blends that comply with the high durability and aesthetic appeal standards set by the most important OEMs. In the medical industry, ELIX provides colours that meet rigorous regulatory standards for biocompatibility and sterilisation. For consumer goods, the focus is on providing vibrant, durable colours that enhance product appeal, while meeting safety and performance criteria.

In collaboration with KraussMaffei, ELIX Polymers has successfully injected several colours into turtle-shaped parts, showcasing both high gloss and low gloss finishes. These parts will be exhibited at the K Fair, at the ELIX Polymers booth in Hall 5, Stand 5D02.