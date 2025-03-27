ELIX Polymers recognises Repsol as the best supplier of 2024

ELIX Polymers has recognised the excellence, proactivity, commitment, flexibility and service provided by Repsol, awarding it the “ELIX Polymers Outstanding Performance Award 2024”. Repsol received this recognition for the first time in 2018, making it the first company to receive this award twice.

× Expand ELIX Polymers

The award ceremony was held at Repsol’s headquarters in Madrid. It aims to encourage and recognise the collaboration and hard work of the company’s strategic partners. David Castañeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, pointed out that, “We are a values-based company and we like to work with companies that look to improve continuously and that share our vision. My sincere congratulations to the entire team at Repsol for their excellent work and commitment”.

As part of ELIX Polymers’ mission to ensure speed and flexibility in responding to customer needs, Repsol has fully met expectations, making all of its potential and resources available to ELIX. It added value to its entire value chain, creating solutions that meet the company's needs.

“It’s an honour for Repsol that a company such as ELIX has awarded us the highest award a supplier can receive. This award motivates us to keep growing and achieving success together”, states Ricardo Júlvez, Styrene Product Manager at Repsol.

Over the years, ELIX Polymers and Repsol have built an alliance that has allowed them to face ambitious challenges together, adapting to the changing and innovative needs required by the sector.