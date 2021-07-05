Elkem Silicones has announced the official opening of its new Research and Innovation Centre in Saint-Fons in Lyon’s ‘Chemical Valley’.

Elkem Silicones Elkem Silicones opens new Lyon-based R&I centre

Named ‘ATRiON’, which is short for ‘atrium and innovation’, the centre will foster synergies and collaborative research work, reflecting the evolution of research towards more open, multidisciplinary formats.

With ATRiON, Elkem Silicones is doubling its space dedicated to research and innovation, with particular attention given to collaborative work and employee safety. Laboratories, offices and collaborative spaces branch out from a central atrium, the heart of the facility.

Offering a 7,000 square metre global showcase for staff, customers, shareholders and partners, the centre will host collaborative research between Elkem Silicones' teams and the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region’s Open Innovation Network.

ATRiON's 120 researchers work on innovations in partnership with customers, mainly in the fields of the circular economy, digitalisation, consumer goods, living comfort and new materials for energy and mobility.

ATRiON brings together people and competences in chemistry, processes, formulations, applications, analysis, patents, project management and marketing.

Elkem Silicones SVP Frédéric Jacquin said: "Investing in research and innovation is the best way to safeguard future growth. Having an open centre like ATRiON is fundamental to the cross-fertilisation of ideas and expertise, from which the best innovations often emerge.”

Sophie Schneider, Director of Research and Innovation, added: "ATRiON, at the heart of the eco-system of our Chemical Valley and the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, is ideally placed and designed to accelerate the speed and diversity of our development projects and provide our R&I teams with the best possible working conditions."