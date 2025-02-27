ENGEL and CANNON enter new partnership

ENGEL and CANNON have entered a strategic partnership to develop innovative technologies for PUR flooding and enable industrial applications with even higher quality and efficiency.

The demand for high-quality PUR-coated components is steadily increasing. ENGEL refers to this technology as clearmelt and has decades of experience with it, as well as many customers and references. With the clearmelt process, components are coated with PUR directly in the machine after the injection moulding. Now, ENGEL is strengthening its position through the partnership with CANNON – a cooperation between two experienced, family-owned companies that continuously invest in sustainable innovations.

The collaboration between ENGEL and CANNON is based on a shared mindset that includes a long-term vision, quality, enthusiasm for innovation, and sustainable progress. Customers benefit from clearmelt with a coordinated technology that enables the efficient and economical integration of PUR into industrial manufacturing processes. Technologically, the partnership is based on combining both companies' strengths: ENGEL contributes its extensive expertise in injection moulding technology, while CANNON optimises process reliability and efficiency. The clearmelt technology, which coats thermoplastic components with a durable PUR surface, is further developed and optimised through CANNON’s know-how, built over two decades in this field.

An example of this collaboration is the world's largest injection moulding cell with a PUR system for clearmelt, which has been commissioned at the ENGEL technical centre in Sankt Valentin. There, customers can conduct practical tests with various PUR colour variants. The combination of the world's largest injection moulding machine in a technical centre, the ENGEL duo 5500 combi M, and the precise metering and mixing technology from CANNON ensures maximum process stability and flexibility. The PUR system from CANNON, which provides precise and efficient material supply, is integrated into the CC300 machine control system from ENGEL to ensure ease of use and maximum automation of the process. This speeds up the production chain while improving the final products' overall quality/

In addition to technological capability, the collaboration focuses on customer service. The global presence of ENGEL and CANNON ensures comprehensive support in all key markets. Customers benefit from strong after-sales and application support, which also assists in integrating this technology into existing production processes.

With this partnership, ENGEL and CANNON offer optimal production cells for combining injection moulding and polyurethane processing from innovative and family-owned market leaders. This provides customers with the opportunity to respond to the increasing demands of the industry and achieve sustainable competitive advantages.