Engineering growth: Opus International Products & STV Machinery

OPUS International Products, a UK-based manufacturing business providing parts for premium automotive OEMs, has partnered with STV Machinery. Its production unit is dominated by Yizumi injection moulding machines supplied and supported by the latter.

OPUS International Products offers a comprehensive service from prototype to volume production, while carrying out the globally recognised IATF 16949 automotive quality management accreditation, ISO9001 and ISO14001.

To meet these stringent standards and satisfy its global client base, OPUS has invested in world-class technology and engineering expertise at its 40,000 sq ft headquarters in Leamington Spa. From here, it supports several non-automotive customers, while diversifying into other industries like defence, aerospace and off-highway industries.

Suzie Siddall, OPUS Director, says, “With the moulding operation at the heart of our business, we recognise that finding suitable machines for demanding, quality-critical applications across a wide range of materials was only part of the requirement. We needed more than just a machine supplier. Engineering support, service and training were all part of our decision-making process. Of the businesses we considered, only STV could offer the whole package.”

A CHANGE FOR THE BETTER

OPUS’s first Yizumi machine, a UN160A5-EU, was installed and commissioned by STV in the spring of 2024. This followed a decision by the directors to move away from the European-branded machines they kick-started the business with to enter the next phase of expansion.

Suzie explains, “At what was a critical time in our development as a business, we needed to be confident in our investment decisions. Communication with our existing moulding machine supplier had been disappointing, so on the recommendation of a third party, we arranged a meeting with STV Machinery to discuss their Yizumi machines and support services.”

The STV team quickly responded with a detailed proposal for a complete production cell. This comprises the Yizumi machine, the robot, guarding and conveyor, as well as full service, training and support schedule.

Steve Lacey at STV notes, “Suzie and her colleagues at OPUS are great to deal with.From the outset at that initial meeting, they were very clear in their brief, and we were able to deliver the right solution for their needs, as well as establish what has since become a very close working relationship.”

After a short period of initial operation, that first Yizumi machine provided OPUS with the evidence they needed to put their trust in STV and Yizumi for their expansion plans.

FURTHER EXPANSION

Since then, seven more Yizumi machines (30 to 1200 tons clamp) have been installed by STV, all with robots, guards and conveyors. These provide OPUS with versatile production capabilities for precision parts, from small electrical components to automotive interior panels.

OPUS has also heavily invested in CNC machining centres, with seven currently in operation. The company can support with design, injection moulding, CNC machining, vacuum casting, sub-assembly, measurement and inspection, as well as metal castings, extrusions, and blow moulding through its WOFE in Shanghai.

Suzie comments, “We now have the facilities in place to support further growth, which we expect to come from customers in the automotive, aerospace, specialist vehicle and military, among other sectors. The great relationship we’ve built with STV will play an important part in our future.”

Richard Perry, STV Machinery Managing Director, concludes, “We’re delighted to be working with Suzie and her team, and proud that such a forward-thinking business has chosen us as its moulding partner. It’s also very gratifying that they have recognised and are endorsing the outstanding performance and quality of the Yizumi machines. Suzie even raised the point that with European-made hydraulics and control systems, the Yizumis are in effect ‘more European’ than many European-branded machines.”