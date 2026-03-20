EREMA and Lindner Washtech have announced the opening of EREMA India during a ceremonial event attended by around 125 guests. The joint sales and service subsidiary is the pair’s response to the growing demand for high-quality recycling solutions in the country. Now, customers will benefit from consolidated washing and extrusion expertise, from bale to regranulate.

× Expand EREMA EREMA and Lindner Washtech announce the opening of EREMA India

With their new subsidiary, EREMA and Lindner Washtech are strengthening their market presence. For Indian recycling companies, EREMA India symbolises quicker access to high-end technology for the full range of mechanical recycling and local support. EREMA India is a member of the EREMA Group and consolidates EREMA’s extrusion and Lindner Washtech’s washing technologies under one roof.

“India is one of the most dynamic markets for plastics recycling worldwide. With EREMA India, we are creating the framework to support our customers even more precisely,” said Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group. “The close interaction between local presence and combined system expertise is the key to accompanying the Indian market in its rapid development.”

Deepak Mehta, Managing Director and Partner of EREMA India, added, “I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director of EREMA India, building on a 27‑year partnership with the EREMA Group. My focus is on shaping a strong organisation that is close to its customers, providing personal support, fast service and local spare parts availability. By combining our long-standing market experience with EREMA’s and Lindner Washtech’s vision, we are strengthening our presence in this rapidly growing market. I look forward to working together to create sustainable value for India’s recycling industry.”

The new subsidiary operates in two locations, a site in Vadodara, Gujarat, where the sales office and Customer Centre will be. A ReadyMac HD recycling machine with EREMA Laserfilter and laboratory equipment for quick material checks will also be available for customer trials in the future. In Mumbai, there is an additional sales and service office.

Access to European technology

EREMA India will provide access to European technology for washing, extrusion, and thermal decontamination. EREMA and Lindner Washtech have teamed up to deliver fully coordinated process chains, ensuring high-quality results at high throughput rates. This allows recycling companies to reliably meet increasing quality requirements.

“With strong local service support, continuous technology upgrades and a close collaboration with our customers, we are committed to transforming India into a global hub for high‑quality recyclates and closed‑loop recycling solutions,” said Ganesh Karankal, Sales Director and Partner of Business Unit Washing at EREMA India. “Lindner’s washing equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring a stable and reliable treatment process, which, together with EREMA’s extrusion technology, provides recyclers with integrated system expertise enabling them to consistently produce food-grade quality, increase production efficiency and achieve long-term operational excellence.”

“In the bottle-to-bottle sector, our PET recycling technologies are already in successful operation with several Indian customers, giving them an edge with the best colour values and polymer properties,” adds Maharshi Mehta, Sales Director of Business Unit Extrusion at EREMA India. “Following the washing and separating stages, the INTAREMA extrusion system in combination with the ReFresher module reliably removes odours, ensuring the highest quality of recycled output.”