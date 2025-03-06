EuCIA partners with JEC to launch European Circular Composites Alliance at JEC World 2025

The ECCA will set and achieve targets on the use of recovered and recycled composites, develop standards for circular product design, and provide a forum for industry voices.

× Expand EuCIA

A sustainable future

This new initiative was formally launched at JEC World on March 4th during a session organised by EuCIA and JEC entitled The Clean Industrial Deal: An Opportunity for our Composites Industry. Guest speaker Laure Baillargeon, policy officer at the European Commission, DG GROW, highlighted that circularity is a key element of the Deal, which outlines concrete actions to turn decarbonisation into a driver of growth for European industries. Circularity reduces waste, lowers production costs, lowers CO 2 emissions and creates a more sustainable industrial model.

EuCIA’s President, Professor Roberto Frassine, explained that the collaboration of Europe’s composites stakeholders is essential to achieve the full circularity of composite materials. ECCA members will commit to this goal, working together to establish the circular economy for composites by implementing strategies for greater reuse, repair, repurposing and recycling, and setting and delivering on targets for the recycling of existing products.

Interested parties can sign the ECCA letter of intent to signal their interest in the ECCA and be informed on its development. The next step will be a declaration of the Alliance, which will provide a framework for ECCA signatories to contribute towards the goal of composites circularity.

“The European Circular Composites Alliance is an essential step towards a wider circular economy for the whole of Europe,” explained Frassine. “Combining the collective will and ambition of composites manufacturers, associations and end-users into one voice will accelerate our journey to net-zero. Composite materials play a huge role in shaping the 21stcentury and we are committed to building circular and competitive value chains in Europe.”

“As a partner of EuCIA, we are supporting this initiative as part of our activities to promote circular solutions in the composites industry,” said Eric Pierrejean, CEO of JEC. “At JEC, we are dedicated to fostering the development of the composites industry worldwide, as composite materials continue to open up exciting new opportunities for improving people’s lives and creating a better, more sustainable world. We look forward to partnering with EuCIA to support the ECCA and its members as they take composites circularity to the next level.”