Exel Composites and De Angeli Prodotti sign multi-year frame agreement

Exel Composites has signed a multi-year frame agreement with Italian conductor specialist De Angeli Prodotti for supply of composite conductor cores.

The agreement covers deliveries spanning four years and includes a minimum volume commitment of EUR 25 million to Exel during the contract period. Deliveries under the agreement are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

“De Angeli Prodotti is a respected innovator in overhead conductors, and we value our long-standing collaboration with Dr. Luca Mora and his team,” says Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO of Exel Composites. “The energy transition, electrification, and sustainability requirements are driving growth in this space and composite core conductors are a perfect fit with Exel’s strategy in the long term.”

“Demand for advanced conductors is accelerating, and it is a pleasure to capture this growth together with our long-time partner Exel Composites,” says Luca Mora, President of De Angeli Prodotti. “This frame agreement secures solid fundamentals to guarantee a high level of service and capacity for our customers as they plan and deliver grid upgrades.”

Composite conductor cores are the central strength member of an overhead transmission conductor and are a growing application for carbon fiber composites as they offer superior properties compared to traditional materials. Composite cores allow overhead power lines to carry more current, waste less energy and sag less while achieving longer spans, enabling utilities to add capacity on existing lines without rebuilding.

Exel will manufacture the cores using continuous pultrusion and quality-controlled processes that deliver consistent mechanical performance. The orders will be fulfilled from Exel’s global manufacturing network according to project schedules agreed with De Angeli Prodotti.