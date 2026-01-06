Exel Composites and Tratos sign a four-year frame agreement for composite conductor cores

Exel Composites has signed a frame agreement with Tratos for the supply of composite conductor cores for the period 2026–2029.

× Expand exel composites

The agreement includes a minimum volume commitment of at least EUR 22 million to Exel for deliveries through 2029. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the company will record the volume commitment in its order intake during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Tratos is a leading player in advanced cabling solutions, and we are pleased to build on and further expand our cooperation in composite conductor cores,” says Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO of Exel Composites. “Grid investment needs are growing, and composite core conductors are a good fit with our strategy to grow in energy transition applications through continuous manufacturing and reliable quality.”

“Working with Exel Composites helps us secure composite cores for our conductor programs through 2029,” says Albano Bragagni, President of Tratos. “This supports our customers’ planning for grid upgrades by enabling higher capacity and improved transmission efficiency – often without changing the line route or the supporting structures.”

Composite conductor cores are the central load-bearing element of an overhead transmission conductor and are a growing application for carbon fiber composites. Compared with steel-reinforced designs, a carbon fiber composite core combines high tensile strength with low linear expansion, supporting high-temperature, low-sag operation and helping operators increase capacity on existing lines using existing towers in many cases. Carbon fiber composite designs also offer corrosion resistance and non-magnetic characteristics.

Tratos offers overhead conductors that utilize multistrand carbon fiber composite core technology. Under the agreement, Tratos will integrate Exel’s composite solution into its conductor offering. Exel will manufacture the cores using continuous pultrusion and quality-controlled processes that deliver consistent mechanical performance. The orders will be fulfilled from Exel’s global manufacturing network according to project schedules agreed with Tratos.