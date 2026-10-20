From textile waste to spinning-grade fiber: STADLER Group engineers integrated sorting solution for IGERS in Italy

As technology partner, STADLER worked alongside IGERS on its new plant in San Pietro Mosezzo, Novara, from the first process discussions to the final layout – integrating key treatment equipment into one system and supplying the fully automated sorting line. Together, the two companies have taken IGERS' patented textile recycling process from vision to industrial reality.

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STADLER supported IGERS throughout the design phase, from the earliest discussions on process requirements through to a plant layout designed to fit the existing building. It integrated key treatment equipment purchased by IGERS so that the individual process steps work together as one system, and designed and supplied the fully automated sorting line.

"STADLER worked with us not simply as a supplier, but as a technology partner, understanding the specific requirements of a project that is both new and ambitious within the Italian context," says Gian Luca Miceli, CEO of IGERS.

Inaugurated on 21 September 2026, the San Pietro Mosezzo facility is the first plant in Italy to include all treatment phases of textile recycling, producing high-quality flakes and frayed material suitable for the spinning industry from post-consumer and post-industrial textile waste, with full traceability throughout the entire process. It has a capacity of 4 t/h and is authorized to process up to 19,200 tonnes of textile waste per year. The total investment amounts to approximately €8 million, with €1.3 million in co-financing from Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The plant comes at a time when textile recycling is gaining increasing importance across Europe. New requirements for separate textile collection and Extended Producer Responsibility are increasing the need for industrial solutions capable of sorting and preparing textile waste for high-quality recycling.

A patented process for a complex waste stream

Textile waste is highly heterogeneous, combining different fibers, composite materials, accessories and contamination, with widely varying quality levels. At the same time, there is a growing need for transparency about how material is sorted and its final destination. IGERS has responded by designing a complete process of its own, patented in Italy, that runs from the initial buffer through sanitizing, sorting and tearing to the final output.

"The distinctive value of our process lies in the integration of impurity separation, technology-based material sorting, mechanical regeneration and digital traceability," explains Gian Luca Miceli. "We do not consider these stages as isolated activities: they are parts of a single system that enables more accurate decisions to be made about the destination of each material stream." "The opening of the San Pietro Mosezzo plant represents IGERS' transition from vision to industrial capability," he adds.

A reliable partner for an emerging sector

Textile recycling is a sector still in its early stages, with limited prior knowledge to draw on. Developing an industrial solution for textile recycling requires not only sorting technology, but also extensive expertise in plant engineering, material handling and system integration.

"We chose STADLER because we were looking for a partner with international experience and a proven ability to translate complex requirements into a reliable engineering solution," says Gian Luca Miceli. "In a project like this, technology is fundamental, but technology alone is not enough: you also need a structured approach, responsiveness, rigorous interface management and attention to detail."

The project called for a significant coordination effort to bring together all the suppliers involved and harmonize the existing components, as well as a plant design offering maximum flexibility in sorting operations.

"IGERS approached us looking for a reliable partner who could turn their ideas into a real, scalable industrial solution," says Matteo Zaninelli, Project Manager at STADLER. "At the beginning, we focused mainly on the process: what IGERS wanted to achieve, the characteristics of the material and the required outputs. From there, we started developing the flow diagrams, selecting the most suitable equipment and finally, designing the complete layout around the available building. It was very much a step-by-step development, with IGERS bringing its knowledge of textile recycling and STADLER contributing its experience in plant engineering, material handling and sorting."

Joining forces to tackle an unpredictable material

"Textiles present very specific handling challenges," explains Matteo Zaninelli. "They are soft and flexible; they come in many different shapes and sizes; and they can fold, overlap or become entangled."

Understanding how the material behaves was a joint effort. STADLER carried out extensive trials at its Test Center, while IGERS conducted many tests of its own and shared considerable practical knowledge. The results helped define the most suitable configurations for feeding, dosing, conveying and distributing textiles throughout the plant. The positioning of the dosing units and the design of their distribution hoppers were specifically studied around the behavior of textile material. "These may seem like relatively small details, but they have a significant impact on the stability of the material flow and therefore on the performance of the entire sorting process," Zaninelli notes.