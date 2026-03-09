Hazel 4D, Acopia and Kwikpac unite under the name Orkka

Hazel 4D, Acopia’s transit packaging division and Kwikpac have agreed to combine their operations to form a new entity, Orkka.

On formation, Orkka will rank among the UK’s top five packaging distributors by revenue, establishing a scaled national platform capable of supporting enterprise customers across consultancy, systems, machinery and supply. The combined business unites Hazel 4D’s strategic consultancy expertise with the operational strength and supply capability of Acopia’s transit packaging division and Kwikpac. Both Hazel 4D and Kwikpac have built their reputations on a consultancy-led approach, focused on developing practical packaging solutions rather than simply supplying products.

The decision reflects a shared view of how the packaging market is evolving. Larger, multi-site operations increasingly require broader capability, stronger geographic reach and deeper technical support. By bringing their complementary strengths together, the businesses are creating a more integrated structure designed to support customers operating at scale.

Neil Christie, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I’ve spent my whole career in packaging, working closely with customers to understand their operations and how packaging can support them more effectively. Hazel 4D, Acopia and Kwikpac have each built strong reputations by focusing on practical solutions and long-term customer relationships, and bringing those strengths together is a natural next step. Each business has developed real expertise in its own area, and by combining those capabilities we can now support customers at a broader, enterprise level. The new structure allows us to bring strategy, specification and supply together in a more integrated way, helping customers manage packaging performance across multiple sites and over the long term.This launch marks the start of a new chapter. We’re building on decades of experience and established partnerships, while creating a stronger platform to support customers as their operations continue to grow and evolve."

Three legacies, aligned

Collectively, the three businesses represent more than 120 years of experience in packaging consultancy, machinery, consumables and operational support. While each company has grown independently, the merger formalises a long-standing alignment in values and approach. By combining advisory capability, stretch and strap systems, end-to-end transit packaging consultancy and supply, and national reach within one coordinated structure, the group is better positioned to support customers seeking consistency across multiple sites.

The combined group will transition to the Orkka brand over time. During this period, Hazel 4D, Acopia's transit packaging division and Kwikpac will continue to trade under their existing legal entities and brand names. Customers will continue to work with their existing contacts and arrangements as normal, and will be informed directly of any future changes as integration progresses.