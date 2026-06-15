Hexcel Corporation announces the ground-breaking of its Hexcel Applications Centre at Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). The facility marks a significant expansion of the company’s long‑standing collaboration with NIAR, reflecting the pair’s commitment to advancing innovation in composite materials, automated processing, and aerospace manufacturing.

× Expand Wichita State University Hexcel celebrates the ground-breaking of its Hexcel Applications Centre at Wichita State University

“This investment represents a pivotal step in how we support aerospace and defence customers, from material innovation through advanced manufacturing and structural realisation,” said Tom Gentile, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of Hexcel Corporation. “By combining Hexcel’s materials science and application development expertise with NIAR’s world‑class automated processing capabilities, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that accelerates innovation and delivers practical, manufacturable solutions for our customers.”

The Hexcel Applications Centre at NIAR’s Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAS) also strengthens Kansas’ position as a global hub for aerospace research, design, and manufacturing.

“Wichita has long been a hub for innovation and a leader in global aerospace and defence manufacturing,” added U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. “The groundbreaking for the new Hexcel Applications Centre at Wichita State University is an important milestone that further solidifies Wichita as the Air Capital of the World. I appreciate Hexcel’s decision to collaborate with NIAR and invest in our workforce, underscoring the significant role that Kansans play in shaping the future of aerospace and national security.”

NIAR is recognised for its leadership in advanced manufacturing, automated composite processing, and advanced materials properties characterisation. In comparison, Hexcel offers deep expertise in materials science and application development. The new facility will facilitate day‑to‑day collaboration between the pair, providing customers with access to an integrated development environment.

“The Hexcel Applications Centre at NIAR will bring together world‑class expertise, capability, and technology in one collaborative environment,” said John Tomblin, WSU Executive Vice President of Research and Industry and Defence Programs and NIAR Executive Director. “This collaboration will significantly enhance the resources available to our aerospace and defence customers, enabling them to develop, scale, and validate advanced composite solutions using next-generation manufacturing technology.”