Husky Injection Molding Systems, Ltd. has announced its collaboration with Chem-Trend on a system solution that creates repeatability during the critical colour-change process to offer a faster, more accurate, and optimised approach for operators.

× Expand Husky Husky and Chem-Trend create colour-change feature for Altanium hot runner temperature controllers

The team devised a new guided procedure made easily accessible to operators within the Husky Altanium Mold Controller operator interface. The instructions outline a simple, yet highly effective approach to setting up and performing the colour-change process explicitly for moulds with hot runner systems.

The joint approach is based on the process for using Chem-Trend’s Ultra Purge brand of purge compounds, which is designed specifically to reduce colour-change time and carbon formation in hot runner systems.

Mike Ellis, Global Business Manager for Husky Hot Runners and Controllers, said: “Fast and effective colour-change processes are essential for our customers, and we are continuing to see an upward trend in colour-change applications. Our collaboration with Chem-Trend and the integration with our Altanium Mold Controllers addresses this critical market requirement and enables our customers to achieve more efficient and effective colour-change performance.”

Chem-Trend and Husky aim to significantly enhance operational margins by increasing equipment and labour uptime. The collaboration reported an 85 per cent reduction in scrap and an 80 per cent increase in mould cleaning efficiency following early trials.

Graziano Pestarino, Global Account Manager for thermoplastics solutions at Chem-Trend, added: “We know a lot is at stake for processors if the right purge compound and process are not used in colour changeovers amounting to significant time and cost. By combining our years of expertise in the field and our latest advancements in purging technology with that of Husky … plastics manufacturers stand to reap immense benefits of productivity and control previously unachievable.”