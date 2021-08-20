Representatives of Jelenia Plast and ML Polyolefins companies meet in Jelenia Góra, Poland, to contract the supply of polypropylene recyclate in the next stage of their co-operation.

× Expand Copyright Przemyslaw Woznica Jelenia Plast and ML Polyolefins intensify co-operation L-R: Monika Łagońska (Head of Purchasing, Jelenia Plast); Jacek Mędrak (Member of the Management Board of Jelenia Plast); Jens Kröger (President of the Management Board of Jelenia Plast); Tomasz Mikulski (President of the Management Board of ML Polyolefins); Krzysztof Nowosielski (Commercial Director, ML Polyolefins)

The contract was signed by respective presidents Jens Kröger and Tomasz Mikulski.

The contract highlights the strengthening of the co-operation between the two market leaders who have been working closely due to the growing importance of the use of recyclates.

Kröger said: “We are a company that meets the needs of our customers in terms of the use of recycled materials in the production process, but we are also aware of the importance of engaging in the implementation of the circular economy idea. As one of the plastics manufacturers in Poland, we are aware of the great responsibility that rests on us, which is why we strive to become a leader in achieving sustainable development goals.”

Mikulski added: “I am glad that our companies share the same values, finding deeper meaning in our co-operation – reduction of the amount of plastic waste, recycling of secondary materials or empowering our sustainability by minimising the carbon footprint. We continue our joint activities in the field of the circular economy, taking care every day to provide our partner with a product that meets expectations.”

The co-operation has resulted in the introduction to the market portfolio of final products with significant increased percentages of recyclate input, which was made possible by co-operating on the innovation and improvement of materials.

ML Polyolefins Commercial director Krzysztof Nowosielski said: “We have some work ahead related to the research and development for new recipes, but if the co-operation is as smooth as it has been so far, we will start deliveries of new product groups very quickly … Together with such a valuable partner as Jelenia Plast, we will try to point out the benefits of using recyclates and promote their importance.”