KraussMaffei and Leibniz University Hanover intensify co-operation

KraussMaffei and the IKK – Institute of Plastics and Circular Economy of Leibniz University Hanover – are to intensify their co-operation for the research and development in the recycling of plastics.

Dr Michael Ruf, CEO of the KraussMaffei Group, Dr Volker Nilles, Executive Vice President for New Machines Business at KraussMaffei, and Professor Hans-Josef Endres, Head of the IKK, confirmed this during a visit to the campus in Garbsen near Hanover.

The IKK focuses on the analytical and application-oriented research as well as process and material development, and KraussMaffei will ensure the implementation of the research results in sustainable industrial recycling, extrusion and injection moulding machinery.

New processes and technologies must make it possible for the plastics industry to achieve marketable recycling of post-production and also contaminated post-consumer plastic waste. The researchers and students at the IKK examine the entire value chain of plastic recycling from sorting, shredding, washing, melting, mechanical recycling and compounding through to the optimisation of the resulting recycled materials and their further processing into a new component.

With a clear focus on extrusion, a tandem EdelweissCompounding line for basic tests is to be installed in spring 2022. By means of a newly created doctoral position, the co-operation will focus on the development of premium quality recycling processes in order to remove odours or contamination as efficiently as possible.

KraussMaffei has been assisting the first practical tests in the TechCenter of the IKK in Garbsen with comprehensive machine technology since the move to the new location in September 2019. The initial joint research work in the area of mechanical plastic recycling has already been conducted and at the same time the students at the institute can be offered highly qualified and practical education.

Ruf said: "Through the co-operation with the IKK we can acquire young talent and accompany them in the training and education process. The students who work in our company, e.g., in the course of their bachelor or masters, are fully integrated in the processes from the start. This practical experience prepares them for the requirements of their future career. Ideally, we can offer the students prospects in our company following the completion of their studies."