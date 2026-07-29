Lidl & Kaufland Asia, the sourcing arm for Lidl International, and TaF.tc, a leading fashion and retail education institution in Singapore, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to equip students with industry skills and knowledge for the fashion and retail industry. This agreement demonstrates the pair’s commitment to nurturing local talent and enhancing Singapore’s skilled workforce reputation.

× Expand TaF.tc Lidl & Kaufland Asia and TaF.tc promote fashion and retail careers

Lidl & Kaufland Asia will work closely with TaF.tc to offer students real-world exposure to international supply chains, mentorship from industry professionals, and a chance to apply the skills they have learnt.

Singapore supports sourcing and supply chain operations with robust infrastructure and strategic policies. Initiatives include the Singapore Economy 2030 plan that aims to strengthen the company's position as a major trade and supply chain hub. This drives demand for skilled talent in fashion and retail, with brands establishing in Singapore to access quality, sustainable goods across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our collaboration with TaF.tc reflects our dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for students and fostering a strong talent pipeline in Singapore,” said Robert Maier, Chief Executive Officer at Lidl & Kaufland Asia. “We believe that by equipping students with the right mix of practical skills and real-world experience, they will be prepared to embark on successful careers, including opportunities with us.”

Doreen Tan, Chief Executive at TaF.tc, added, “We are honoured to have Lidl & Kaufland Asia join us on this journey to empower Singapore’s emerging talent in fashion and retail. Through this collaboration, our students will enjoy unique opportunities to learn from industry leaders and develop their skills as young professionals, paving the way for rewarding careers for many years to come.”