Lindner Washtech & Plastika Kosovo: Much more than a business partnership

Following a major fire, Plastika Kosovo is back in production – with double the recycling capacity and a new washing line from technology partner Lindner Washtech.

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A fire brought Plastika Kosovo's recycling operations to a standstill in spring 2024. Equipment and stored material were destroyed, production came to a halt, and around 40 jobs at the site in the Drenas Industrial Park were affected.

The new washing line has been running since December 2025 – and the plant is more capable than before. The foundation for this was the long-standing, trusting partnership with Lindner. Thanks to close coordination and fast decision-making on both sides, the new line was realised within a short timeframe: ordered in November 2024, commissioned in December 2025. For Plastika Kosovo, this meant significantly reduced downtime – customer relationships were maintained and jobs were secured.

A powerful fresh start

The new Lindner washing plant is designed for double the recycling capacity while delivering consistently high output quality. This allows larger volumes of plastic streams to be processed that had previously gone unused in the region. Equally important is the flexibility gained: the plant now handles a wider range of input materials, including more heavily contaminated fractions. This broadens Plastika's sourcing base and makes the company less dependent on the availability of individual supply sources.

The line delivered covers the entire process end to end, from shredding through washing and drying to extrusion. The stationary single-shaft shredder Micromat 2000 ensures consistently sized material and thus provides a stable basis for every downstream step. All components come from a single source and are matched to one another: one point of contact, no interface losses, faster commissioning.

"The customised plant has significantly accelerated our reconstruction phase while at the same time creating a solid basis for our further development. Our close cooperation with Lindner Washtech shows what is possible when partnership goes beyond day-to-day business," say Ardit and Arian Shabani, Managing Directors of Plastika Sh.p.k.

"We don't see this project as simply the installation of a new washing line. It is a commitment to standing by our partner at a difficult moment," says Tomas Kepka, Sales Manager at Lindner Washtech. "Plastika is the first recycler in this region and has built something up over decades. The fact that this business continues is about more than one company's history – and that is exactly what we stand for as a family business."