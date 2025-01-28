LOTTE Chemical expands eco-friendly plastic materials for mobility

LOTTE Chemical has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Hyundai Motor, Kia’s AVP Division and the Basic Materials Research Centre. The project is focused on developing eco-friendly plastic materials for mobility purposes.

× Expand LOTTE Chemical LOTTE Chemical expands Hyundai Motor and Kia collaboration

Last year, LOTTE Chemical was involved in the Eco-Friendly Materials and Vehicle Exhibition. At the event, the company proposed its application of eco-friendly polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) material for Kia’s EV3 concept car’s ‘rear lamp lens’ component.

LOTTE Chemical, Hyundai Motor, and Kia have been working together since 2022 to supply a variety of eco-friendly materials like eco-friendly polypropylene/Talc (PP/Talc) and eco-friendly polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS), which can be used for automotive interior and exterior components.

The eco-friendly PMMA material utilises a depolymerisation method which ensures plastics are chemically broken down and re-synthesized. This allows for the production of recycled plastics with similar quality levels to virgin counterparts.

Another collaboration, this time between LOTTE Chemical and Hyundai/Kia and Seoyon E-Hwa, is working towards developing high-content, eco-friendly polycarbonate/polyethylene terephthalate (PC/PET) material, boasting a recycling rate of 70%. Additionally, the material achieves over 65% carbon reduction compared to new plastics, includes improved properties, and has a large range of colour flexibility.

“We will continue to develop and provide diverse eco-friendly solutions applicable to future mobility by leveraging our expertise and technological capabilities in speciality materials,” said a representative from LOTTE Chemical.