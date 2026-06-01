LyondellBasell (LYB) signs an agreement with European plastic materials distributor, Interpolimeri Spa, to expand the distribution of its masterbatches and custom performance colours in Germany and Austria. In the coming months, the pair will establish the commercial and operational framework needed to support growth through direct and indirect channels.

× Expand LYB LYB teams up with Interpolimeri Spa to expand masterbatch and performance colours distribution

In 2025, LYB, with help from customers and the market, reviewed the European go-to-market approach. The company found an increasing demand for local availability, technical support and faster access to masterbatch and custom performance colour solutions. To better serve customers in Germany and Austria, two locations identified within its findings, LYB has strengthened its long-standing, successful partnership with Interpolimeri, which spans Italy, Slovenia, and Iberia.

“The expansion of the partnership with Interpolimeri reflects both current momentum and a shared ambition to grow in Europe’s most important plastics markets,” said Frank Noeltgen, Vice President of Advanced Polymer Solutions Europe at LYB. “Germany and Austria represent significant growth opportunities, and Interpolimeri’s market knowledge and customer reach make the company an ideal partner.”

Claudio Gallo, CEO of Interpolimeri, added, “We are pleased to expand the collaboration with LYB and introduce LYB masterbatch and custom performance colour solutions to customers in Germany and Austria. The LYB portfolio combines consistent quality, strong technical performance, and customisation capabilities that align well with the needs of converters and brand owners. This partnership allows customers to benefit from greater choice, local support and faster access to solutions that support innovation and differentiation.”