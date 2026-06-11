LYB recognised by Plastics Recycling Awards Europe for its work with Bosch

LyondellBasell (LYB) has been awarded at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe in the Household & Leisure category for the L-Boxx Contractor, which was developed in collaboration with Bosch Power Tools. The award ceremony took place at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) in Amsterdam.

× Expand Plastics Recycling Awards Europe LYB recognised by Plastics Recycling Awards Europe for work with Bosch

This achievement reflects the Circulen portfolio’s progress, as LYB continues to advance materials and technologies that aim to increase recycled content, reduce plastic waste, and support lower carbon footprints. The portfolio ranges from high-quality recycled polymers to polyolefin solutions designed for recycling and masterbatches for recyclates.

LYB materials are used to build real-world products for everyday use. Several models in the Bosch L-Boxx family (L-Case 1&3, 3AC, Carrying Case 4.3) and soon, the L-Boxx Contractor are made from more than 70% recycled polypropylene derived from post-consumer waste. These solutions offer robust, functional storage solutions for hand tools that meet Bosch Power Tools' drop-test standards.

The recycled plastic comes from the Closed Loop Preparation Centre in Germany, which is led by LYB and operated by Reyond. At the facility, plastics from end-of-life vehicles and large household appliances are collected, sorted, and mechanically processed into high-quality materials.

“Recognitions like this one show what’s possible when circularity is translated into everyday products – delivering the performance customers expect while helping scale circular and lower-carbon materials through collaboration across the value chain,” said Frank Noeltgen, Vice President of Advanced Polymer Solutions Europe at LYB.

Christian Hoss from Bosch Power Tools GmbH added, “This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our partners. It confirms that sustainability is the wisest investment in our future. I am proud of our contribution and see this award as an incentive to continue resolutely on our shared path, because it shows what is possible when many people work together to take the right steps.”