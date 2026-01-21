MB Conveyors launches 5-year warranty

Summit Systems is pleased to announce a major milestone from its long-term partner MB Conveyors. From 1 January 2026, MB Conveyors will introduce a 5-year Premium Warranty across its full range of conveyors and material handling systems, reinforcing its commitment to long-term reliability, performance and customer confidence.

This extended warranty marks a significant step forward for processors investing in conveyor technology. It is more than added protection, it is a clear statement of confidence in design quality, manufacturing standards and proven field performance.

Under the new 5-year Premium Warranty, customers benefit from reduced risk of unexpected costs, consistent quality delivered through meticulous engineering, and dependable operation that supports productivity and growth. The warranty applies to all MB Conveyors products sold from 01/01/2026, excluding belts and electronic components, in line with the published terms and conditions.

MB Conveyors has been designing and manufacturing high-quality conveyor belts, elevators, material separators, conveyor lines and storage systems since 1985. With over four decades of experience, the company has built a strong reputation within the plastics and PET processing sectors for robust, custom-engineered solutions tailored to specific handling requirements. Rigorous testing at every stage of production, combined with modern manufacturing systems and premium materials, underpins the long service life of every MB Conveyors installation.

The company philosophy remains clear. Every application is different, and every requirement deserves a dedicated solution. This customer-first approach is reflected in systems designed to integrate seamlessly into production environments while delivering reliable, repeatable performance.

Summit Systems is proud to be one of MB Conveyors’ longest-standing partners, supplying and supporting the full MB Conveyors range across the UK and Ireland. With extensive local expertise, engineering support and after-sales service, Summit Systems ensures customers gain maximum value from their investment, from system design through to long-term operation.

Commenting on the announcement, Summit Systems highlights that the 5-year Premium Warranty aligns perfectly with its focus on dependable, future-ready solutions. Kelsey Light, Marketing Manager commented, “It gives our customers additional confidence that their conveyor systems are built to last, backed by a manufacturer prepared to stand behind its products for the long term.”

This latest initiative reinforces MB Conveyors’ mission to deliver durable, high-quality material handling solutions that reduce downtime, control lifetime costs and support sustained productivity. For UK and Irish processors, the new warranty represents a genuine competitive advantage and a clear signal that reliability comes as standard.