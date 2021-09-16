Finding the right supplier is not always easy. But the company MERSEN didn’t have to search long. Their ideal partner is located directly in their region. With Meusburger as their supplier, MERSEN benefits from many advantages and years of successful co-operation.

× Expand Meusburger Meusburger: A case study in all-round service Peter Nußbaumer (left) from Meusburger supports Joachim Dorner (right).

MERSEN relies on the Austrian standard parts manufacturer for special machining, among other things. Meusburger’s support is particularly helpful when things need to happen quickly or when special requirements can no longer be met in-house. For example, when machining extremely deep pockets and fitting holes, Meusburger helps find the right solution for every requirement. Whether flame cutting, sawing, deep hole drilling, milling, grinding or turning, the company provides proficiency and experience when it comes to special machining. Due to their modern machinery, Meusburger can handle all orders quickly, cost-effectively and in top quality, which is what won MERSEN over from the start.

Exactly what you want

Founded in 1891, the MERSEN Group now has a remarkable 60 production facilities in more than 35 countries with a total of 6,800 employees. The company covers a number of economic sectors from electronics, energy and transport to process engineering and the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Their main business focuses on graphite-based corrosion resistant equipment, carbon brushes for industrial electric motors, insulating graphite for high-temperature applications and industrial fuses.

The site in Hittisau, Austria, was established in 1972 and currently has approximately 160 employees working on developing and designing custom components. MERSEN has an especially wide range of production ranging from die making, permanent mould casting, injection moulding, or plastic presses, Meusburger provides the support with its comprehensive and perfectly matched product range. A decisive advantage for MERSEN is that with Meusburger, they can get all the steel grades they need from a single source.

Joachim Dorner, Designer at MERSEN, said: “The wide range is a huge bonus because all our requirements are covered by one supplier. We buy not only special machining and steel but also E-parts and workshop equipment from Meusburger.”

The best quality 24/7

MERSEN is also satisfied with Meusburger’s constant availability and high-quality products. The standard parts manufacturer has scored points right from the start with MERSEN with their large warehouse. Dorner added: “When things need to happen quickly, Meusburger is there and ready. We are happy to have a partner that we can rely on any time.”

The co-operation has a long history. This may be due to the fact that Meusburger is well-known in the region, especially for its all-round service and heat-treated for stress relief steel. Even for complex requirements, Meusburger offers the best quality in special machining.

On the same wavelength

For Dorner, there is another reason for the many years of co-operation: outstanding teamwork. Peter Nußbaumer, Head of Special Machining, is the ideal contact. What’s more, MERSEN was also very impressed by Meusburger’s online tools. Dorner concluded: “Working with the colour table standard eliminates the need for 2D drawings for the design departments. This saves us a lot of time. Meusburger’s clear and well-arranged website their online technical tips, which are always up to date, are tremendously helpful for us. In addition, we are always satisfied with how professionally the orders are handled, we feel that we are in very good hands with Meusburger. The fast service, the collegial co-operation and the consistent contacts are what particularly stand out from our years of work with Meusburger.”

