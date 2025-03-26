Moeve joins the Global Impact Coalition enhancing sustainability efforts

Moeve, a chemicals, energy, and mobility sustainable solutions provider, has joined the Global Impact Coalition (GIC). The CEO-led collaborative platform helps to promote a net-zero chemical future. The addition of Moeve shows how integral cross-sector collaboration is when developing sustainable and commercially viable solutions that aim to reduce emissions across the chemical industry.

× Expand Moeve & Global Impact Coalition Moeve joins the Global Impact Coalition.

Expanding the GIC’s reach, the addition of Moeve allows the organisation to reach further upstream in the value chain. This will help supply expertise from the energy sector that can aid in sustainable chemical production. Moeve’s 2030 Positive Motion strategy details an €8 billion investment plan with over 60% intended for sustainable businesses like green hydrogen, second-generation biofuels, and renewable chemicals. The company’s knowledge in these areas would help shape industry-wide sustainability solutions.

“Sustainability requires deep collaboration across industries, and joining the Global Impact Coalition enables us to work alongside leading companies in the chemical value chain to accelerate sustainable transformation,” said José María Solana, Executive Vice President of Chemicals at Moeve. “We look forward to contributing our expertise in second-generation biofuels and low-carbon feedstocks to drive meaningful progress in the industry.”

As part of the GIC, Moeve will be involved in multiple working groups, starting with sustainable olefins. This collaboration will help the energy company continue to develop technologies to produce e-SAF, underscoring the need for integrated solutions across multiple industries.

“Moeve brings a unique perspective to the Global Impact Coalition, broadening our value chain reach into upstream energy and new sustainable product solutions,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “Their expertise in green hydrogen, biofuels, and sustainable chemicals will strengthen our collective efforts to reduce emissions and enhance circularity.”

Carlos Barrasa, Executive Vice President of Commercial & Clean Energies at Moeve, added, “At Moeve, we consider joining this platform very positive, as it will allow us to delve into the study and promotion of synthetic fuels such as e-SAF, whose importance will increase in the coming years in line with the goals set by the EU and our strategy to help decarbonise our clients.”