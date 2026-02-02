Natural Fiber Welding Inc teams up with Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners

Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW) has announced a strategic joint investment from Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners. The investment will support the company’s next phase of growth as it moves towards increasing commercialisation and global scale of its climate-tech, low-carbon materials platform. Provest and CTW’s investment will help with operational execution, manufacturing scale, product innovation, and long-term value creation.

NFW is currently expanding the production of its flagship innovations enabled by proprietary green chemistry and materials science. This includes PLIANT, its naturally cured performance rubber outsole, and MIRUM, which is an all-natural, plastic-free leather alternative. The duo forms a scalable, regenerative circular materials platform which aims to replace petroleum-based plastics and synthetic materials across a variety of industries. These alternatives are to ensure performance, durability, or aesthetics.

“This partnership marks an important inflexion point for NFW as we continue our mission of bringing sustainable, high-performance materials to market,” said Steve Zika, Chief Executive Officer of NFW. “Provest's operator-driven approach aligns closely with our needs as demand from global brand partners continues to grow. Together with CTW, we are strengthening the foundation required to scale responsibly and advance the next generation of plant-based materials.”

Suhas Uppalapati, Chairman of NFW and Managing Partner of Provest Equity Partners, added, “NFW represents the type of platform we seek to support, where breakthrough science meets real industrial relevance. Our role is to help translate innovation into scalable, profitable growth as the company enters its next phase.”