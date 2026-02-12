New alliance invigorates Ireland polymer processing market

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK and Summit Systems announce an exciting new alliance that is expanding the turnkey technology options and increasing choice and value for polymer processors across Ireland.

× Expand SDK

For many years, medical, packaging, precision and trade polymer processors in Ireland have depended on a consortium of established suppliers to deliver equipment, materials and integrated solutions. These trusted providers have played a significant role in fostering the development of a thriving industry that now exceeds €2.1 billion annually.

Answering calls from processors for more integrated automation, ancillary and big data support is a flexible and consultative alliance between Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Ireland and Summit Systems. “We share many service values, and both businesses have teams dedicated to supporting polymer processors in the Irish market,” comments Group Sales Manager at Summit Systems, Matt Ross. "Our blend of technologies and insight is designed to provide Irish polymer processors with greater integration across their operations, delivering bespoke support that addresses the sector’s unique productivity and efficiency challenges."

Overseen by Kris Thacker as Technical Sales Manager for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Ireland and Nick McComb as Regional Sales Manager for Summit Systems, and supported by a team of highly knowledgable engineers, this strong alliance promises faster project delivery and bespoke configurations of production cells. In addition to locally held stock and customisations, Ireland-based processors benefit from direct access to technical expertise and support, hands-on training in First Polymer Training (FPT) Skillnet in Athlone, and a dedicated space to test concepts in state-of-the-art demo facilities at the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag subsidiary in Limerick.

“By combining our respective expertise this new alliance is well-positioned to provide consultative support that increases stakeholder confidence and lowers investment risks,” assures Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s UK & Ireland Head of Sales Ashlee Gough.

"This Sumitomo (SHI) Demag and Summit Systems approach supports processors to adopt innovative technologies that are future proof and will optimise return on investments. Additionally, it assists processors to leverage data-driven insights and implement solutions to drive efficiency, scalability and competitiveness in the market,” continues Kris Thacker.

“For polymer processors, turnkey solutions are crucial for efficient operations, reducing downtime, and ensuring consistent product quality. Our collective expertise is already being showcased on kit installed at the First Polymer Training Skillnet centre in Athlone,” highlights Nick McComb.

An IntElect 75/420-250 was installed at the FPT centre in June 2025. It is equipped with the Maguire ULTRA dryer from Summit Systems and the Frigel temperature controller, both of which complement the energy efficiency of the all-electric IntElect series. Additionally, Summit Systems will install periphery equipment onto another IntElect 220 that is being delivered to the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Centre of Excellence in early Spring. Processors are welcome to visit either demo space with Nick or Kris to view working systems showcasing the latest integration options.

“This refreshing and flexible approach with Summit means we can cover every aspect of the production cycle locally, from mixing and drying equipment to chillers and automation. Processors can expect streamlined project management, all backed up with the very best technical assistance and after sales support,” adds Ashlee Gough.

This new working arrangement between two leading equipment suppliers marks a positive step forward for the sector, complementing the strong and diverse supplier base already serving the Irish market. By adding further depth to the available product portfolio, the collaboration supports a very flexible and responsive marketplace. “By enabling access to a wider range of production options, this alliance helps strengthen the overall ecosystem and enhances the value available to polymer processors across Ireland,” concludes FPT technical training specialist Alan Harrington.