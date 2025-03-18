Nextek and Coveris join forces

Nextek and Coveris announced a partnership to transform the mechanical recycling of flexible films with a breakthrough innovation: the COtooCLEAN process. They aim to convert post-consumer polyolefin (PE & PP) packaging waste into high-quality food-grade recycled resins and films.

× Expand Nextek

This collaboration builds on Nextek's success in winning the 'Circular Solutions for Flexibles' award from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW). The award was granted in recognition of Nextek's innovative COtooCLEAN technology, which uses a unique waterless cleaning and decontamination process to produce food-grade recycled materials from post-consumer plastic film.

As part of the partnership between Nextek and Coveris, a demonstration plant is being developed in the UK. The plant will implement the COtooCLEAN technology at an industrial scale, with extensive trials planned to collect the data needed to meet regulatory requirements, along with the opportunity to demonstrate the technology to industry. The ultimate goal is to make this pioneering process available globally, helping tackle one of the toughest recycling challenges.

Professor Edward Kosior, CEO and founder of Nextek, highlights the importance of the partnership: “COtooCLEAN has the potential to transform plastic film recycling. Since winning the AEPW award, we’ve moved from prototype development to food-grade compliance trials. Partnering with Coveris is the next big step. Together, we’ll demonstrate this technology at scale and work toward a circular economy for plastic films.”

Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris, shares his enthusiasm: “We’re really a frontrunner in this topic and we are thrilled to collaborate with Nextek on this project – a breakthrough in food-grade mechanical recycling. Sustainability is at the heart of Coveris' ‘No Waste’ strategy, and this partnership is another milestone in ending plastic waste. Together with our ReCover recycling entity and our collaboration with Interzero, we are taking bold steps toward turning waste back into a valuable resource.”