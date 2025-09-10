NG Nordic and ABB partner to make electrical accessories products from carbon dioxide-based plastic

NG Nordic and ABB Oy, Wiring Accessories, Porvoo have partnered to bring electrical accessories products made from carbon dioxide-based plastic to market as a first in the world.

× Expand ABB

The companies will focus on the product development of carbon dioxide-based INGA plastic for the manufacture of light switches and sockets, for example. The collaboration is a continuation of the long-term domestic cooperation between two innovative and sustainable companies, which began in 2020 when ABB started using NG Nordic's Circo recycled plastic, made from consumer plastic packaging, in its electrical accessories' products.

Sustainable innovations to increase material recycling

NG Nordic has boldly introduced new innovations in plastics recycling, CCU (carbon dioxide capture and utilisation), and waste treatment. At ABB, sustainable development and sustainability are also cross-cutting themes throughout the business, which are present in decision-making throughout the value chain.

"The INGA partnership complements our sustainable product portfolio, as in the coming years we will be potentially adding electrical accessories-type products made from carbon dioxide-based plastic, alongside our products made from Circo recycled plastic and bio-based raw materials," says Mikaela Ahlnäs-Mäkeläinen, Business Unit Manager from ABB.

"The cooperation agreement is an important milestone for INGA plastics in the development of the product family and bringing it to market before the turn of the decade. The use of various recycled and carbon dioxide-based materials instead of fossil raw materials is key to mitigating climate change," says Tony Rehn, Carbon2x Programme Director from NG Nordic.

INGA plastic is the flagship product of the Carbon2x programme

INGA plastic was developed as part of NG Nordic's Carbon2x programme. The programme aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the incineration of non-recyclable waste and use them to manufacture sustainable products such as PHA plastic. Global demand for plastic is expected to triple by 2050. CO₂-based plastic is a new sustainable alternative alongside recycled and bio-based plastics, supporting the transition to more responsible plastic production by replacing fossil-based raw materials.

The pilot plant for the project will be initiated at the beginning of next year. An industrial-scale test plant, which will recover up to 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year from waste incineration flue gases, is planned for launch by the end of the decade.

INGA is not only sustainably produced, but also a high-quality and versatile material. In addition to home electronics, it is well-suited for food and cosmetics packaging and toys, for example.

“INGA is easy to process and suitable for a wide range of processing methods, such as extrusion, injection moulding and dispersion coating. It’s also thermoplastic, which means it can be melted and reshaped,” says Tony Rehn.