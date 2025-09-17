Norda and Envalior partner to deliver a durable, high-performance trail shoe

The norda 001A marks the next evolution in trail running footwear, building on the legacy of the original 001 that redefined durability and performance. It features an Arnitel Performance-based midsole by Envalior and will debut at the UTMB race in Chamonix, France, August 25-31

The 001A has been tested by the norda trail team for the past 18 months and is designed for all types of runs, from relaxed runs to race days. Serving as the foundation of norda’s footwear system, the updated model delivers significantly enhanced performance. The 001A midsole is crafted with a proprietary Arnitel Performance blend, delivering significant performance gains over the already best-in-class 001.

Relative to the Vibram SLE midsole used in the original 001, the enhanced 001A midsole offers a 70.8% resilience rate—boosting energy return by 30%. Overall, shoe weight has been reduced by 7–10%, depending on size, and the midsole itself is 15% lighter, delivering a more responsive and lightweight feel when compared to the 001 shoe.

These gains in rebound and reduced weight come without compromising durability. Engineered to maintain stable mechanical properties across temperatures and terrain, Arnitel ensures consistent performance in any climate. And true to norda standards, it’s built to go the distance—delivering reliable performance for over 1,000 km.

According to Andre Oosterlaken, Product and Market Innovation Manager for Arnitel at Envalior, norda chose Arnitel Performance for its midsoles because of the following unique product attributes:

Benchmark rebound : Arnitel outperforms other midsole foam materials in rebound weighted by foam density.

: Arnitel outperforms other midsole foam materials in rebound weighted by foam density. Outlasting : Arnitel outlasts other high-performance midsole foam materials that can only perform at peak conditions for a very limited time.

: Arnitel outlasts other high-performance midsole foam materials that can only perform at peak conditions for a very limited time. Consistent performance : Arnitel FM grades have been designed to exhibit very stable mechanical properties at different temperatures. As such, athletes will experience very consistent performance while running in any climate and/or trail conditions.

: Arnitel FM grades have been designed to exhibit very stable mechanical properties at different temperatures. As such, athletes will experience very consistent performance while running in any climate and/or trail conditions. Sustainable: Arnitel based midsoles can be recycled and are available in low carbon footprint and/or renewable source/bio-based grades.

Earning a reputation for balancing durability and comfort in sports shoes, Arnitel Performance is soft to the touch with a lightweight structure and rubber-like strength and flexibility. Compared to TPU, midsoles made from Arnitel Performance demonstrate a 17% higher rebound. Arnitel Performance also exhibits extremely low energy loss after foaming, enhancing the wear performance of midsoles to ensure shoes offer reliable foot support during intense physical activities.

The 001A features a Vibram soleplate with Litebase and Megagrip technology, reducing weight while maximising energy efficiency and grip on wet and dry terrain. Its upper is made from a proprietary bio-based Dyneema and recycled nylon weave—ultralight (under 90g/m²) yet incredibly strong (+3000N tear strength). The norda Lock System ensures a secure, sock-like fit for enhanced stability in all conditions.

“Partnering with Envalior to integrate Arnitel Performance into the 001A midsole allowed us to significantly increase rebound and reduce weight—without sacrificing the durability and long-distance performance our runners rely on. This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a redefinition of what a trail shoe can deliver, from the first kilometer to the thousandth," explained Nick Martire, Co-Founder and CEO of norda.

The 001A will be available to consumers in Fall 2025.